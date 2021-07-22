Wilco, The Waterboys, Drive By-Truckers and more for Black Deer Festival 2022

Black Deer have announced their line-up for next year’s festival.

The headliners are Van Morrison, Wilco and The Waterboys while the bill also includes Lucinda Williams, Drive-By Truckers and The Felice Brothers.

ORDER NOW: The Beatles are on the cover of the September 2021 issue of Uncut

Next year’s festival takes place at Eridge Park, Tunbridge Wells from June 17 to 19. Tickets are now available to purchase by clicking here.

Advertisement

For the last two years, Black Deer has been a victim of the global pandemic, with the 2020 festival originally rolled over until this year; although the 2021 festival was recently cancelled when the UK government extended lockdown restriction just days before they were due to open their gates.

More optimistically, looking ahead to 2022, head Waterboy Mike Scott says, “As lovers of Americana and roots music we’re thrilled to be playing Black Deer Festival and looking forward to making some magic in the country with you.”

Meanwhile, Drive-By Truckers say, “We are so thrilled to be heading back to the UK and to be bringing the rock show to the Black Deer Festival! See you all very soon!”

BLACK DEER FESTIVAL 2022 ARTISTS

Van Morrison

Wilco

The Waterboys

Lucinda Williams

Drive-By Truckers

Foy Vance

The Dead South

The Milk Carton Kids

The Felice Brothers

The London African Gospel Choir interpreting Paul Simon’s Graceland

The Secret Sisters

Irish Mythen

Kitty, Daisy and Lewis

John Smith

Talisk

Emily Barker

Caroline Spence

Amy Montgomery