Wilco share “Falling Apart (Right Now)”, from their new album Cruel Country

Wilco return with Cruel Country – their 12th studio album, released on May 27 with their own dBpm Records.

The news comes hot on the heels of their plans to release a series of Special Editions to mark the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.

You can hear Cruel Country track “Falling Apart (Right Now)” below.

Cruel Country is a two-disc set, which is released the same weekend as the band’s Solid Sound Festival takes place in North Adams, Massachusetts – where the band will perform the album for the first time.

“There have been elements of Country music in everything we’ve ever done,” says Jeff Tweedy. “We’ve never been particularly comfortable with accepting that definition, the idea that I was making country music. But now, having been around the block a few times, we’re finding it exhilarating to free ourselves within the form, and embrace the simple limitation of calling the music we’re making Country.”

The usual Wilco line-up – Tweedy along with John Stirratt, Glenn Kotche, Mikael Jorgensen, Pat Sansone and Nels Cline – recorded the album live at The Loft in Chicago. “It’s a style of recording that forces a band to surrender control and learn to trust each other, along with each others’ imperfections, musical and otherwise. ” says Tweedy. “But when it’s working the way it’s supposed to, it feels like gathering around some wild collective instrument, one that requires six sets of hands to play.”

Continues Tweedy, “More than any other genre, Country music, to me, a white kid from middle-class middle America, has always been the ideal place to comment on what most troubles my mind—which for more than a little while now has been the country where I was born, these United States. And because it is the country I love, and because it’s Country music that I love, I feel a responsibility to investigate their mirrored problematic natures. I believe it’s important to challenge our affections for things that are flawed.”

“Country music is simply designed to aim squarely at the low-hanging fruit of the truth,” says Tweedy. “If someone can sing it, and it’s given a voice… well, then it becomes very hard not to see. We’re looking at it. It’s a cruel country, and it’s also beautiful. Love it or leave it. Or if you can’t love it, maybe you’ve already left.”

The tracklisting for Cruel Country is:

I Am My Mother

Cruel Country

Hints

Ambulance

The Empty Condor

Tonight’s The Day

All Across The World

Darkness Is Cheap

Bird Without A Tail / Base Of My Skull

Tired Of Taking It Out On You

The Universe

Many Worlds

Hearts Hard To Find

Falling Apart (Right Now)

Please Be Wrong

Story To Tell

A Lifetime To Find

Country Song Upside-down

Mystery Binds

Sad Kind Of Way

The Plains

The band also have upcoming tour dates, including Black Deer Festival in the UK in June:

Friday, May 27 – Sun. May 29 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

Saturday, June 11 – Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival

Monday, June 13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

Friday, June 17 – Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival

Saturday, June 18 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

Wednesday, June 22 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

Saturday, June 25 – Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia

Monday, June 27 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

Monday, August 28 – Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend