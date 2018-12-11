The Waterboys, Richard Thompson and Caravan to play Cropredy

Festival hosts Fairport Convention will also appear twice

The first batch of artists have been unveiled for Fairport’s Cropredy Convention, taking place near Banbury in Oxfordshire on August 8-10 2019.

The festival’s first night will be headlined by The Waterboys, with other acts announced including Martin Simpson, Seth Lakeman, Caravan and Richard Thompson, who will appear with his erstwhile bandmates Dave Mattacks, Dave Pegg and Simon Nicol.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Hosts Fairport Convention will also play twice, opening the festival with an acoustic set on the Thursday and closing it with a two-hour headline set on the Saturday.

Tickets are on sale now from the official Cropredy site, priced £140 (camping tickets cost £45 for three nights). The first 1,000 orders will receive a Christmas card signed by all five members of Fairport Convention.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The January 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jack White on the cover. Inside, White heads up our Review Of The Year – which also features the best new albums, archive releases, films and books of the last 12 months. Aside from White, there are exclusive interviews with Paul Weller, Elvis Costello, Stephen Malkmus, Courtney Barnett, Low and Mélissa Laveaux. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best music of 2018.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.