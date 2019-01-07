Watch the video for Sleaford Mods’ new single, “Kebab Spider”

Plus new London show announced

Sleaford Mods have released a new single from their upcoming album Eton Alive, due out on February 22 via their own label Extreme Eating.

Watch the video for “Kebab Spider” below:

Jason Williamson explains his inspiration for the song as follows: “The accumulation of torment for those that refuse to capitalise solely through mediocre channels and as a result are ejected back onto the concrete. Obscure and under the horror as a giant spider crawls out the crown of their small portion of street meat.”

Sleaford Mods have also just added an extra London date to the beginning of their UK tour. They will play the 100 Club on February 21, with tickets for that show going on sale on February 1. The rest of their UK tour dates are below:

MARCH

01 – NEWCASTLE, BOILER SHOP

02 – LIVERPOOL, O2 ACADEMY

06 – YORK, FIBBERS

07 – HULL, ASYLUM

08 – MIDDLEBROUGH, TOWN HALL

09 – LEEDS, STYLUS

13 – HOLMFIRTH, PICTUREDROME

14 – SHEFFIELD, PLUG

15 – MANCHESTER, ACADEMY

16 – KENDAL, BREWERY ARTS CENTRE

21 – LINCOLN, ENGINE SHED

22 – STOKE, SUGARMILL

23 – BIRMINGHAM, O2 INSTITUTE

APRIL

04 – WREXHAM, CENTRAL STATION

05 – CARDIFF, UNIVERSITY Y PLAS

06 – BRISTOL, O2 ACADEMY

11 – LEAMINGTON SPA, ASSEMBLY

12 – LEICESTER, O2 ACADEMY

13 – NORWICH, UEA WATERFRONT

17 – IPSWICH, CORN EXCHANGE

18 – NORTHAMPTON, ROADMENDER

19 – MARGATE, DREAMLAND

20 – BEXHILLDE LA WARR, PAVILION

25 – SOUTHEND, CHINNERYS

26 – READING, SUB 89

27 – OXFORD, O2 ACADEMY

MAY

02 – PORTSMOUTH, PYRAMIDS

03 – BOURNEMOUTH, OLD FIRE STATION

04 – SOUTHAMPTON, ENGINE ROOMS

09 – DERBY, THE VENUE

10 – CAMBRIDGE, JUNCTION

11 – HITCHIN, CLUB 85

