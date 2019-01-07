Watch the video for Sleaford Mods’ new single, “Kebab Spider”

Plus new London show announced
Sleaford Mods have released a new single from their upcoming album Eton Alive, due out on February 22 via their own label Extreme Eating.
Watch the video for “Kebab Spider” below:
Jason Williamson explains his inspiration for the song as follows: “The accumulation of torment for those that refuse to capitalise solely through mediocre channels and as a result are ejected back onto the concrete. Obscure and under the horror as a giant spider crawls out the crown of their small portion of street meat.”
Sleaford Mods have also just added an extra London date to the beginning of their UK tour. They will play the 100 Club on February 21, with tickets for that show going on sale on February 1. The rest of their UK tour dates are below:
MARCH
01 – NEWCASTLE, BOILER SHOP
02 – LIVERPOOL, O2 ACADEMY
06 – YORK, FIBBERS
07 – HULL, ASYLUM
08 – MIDDLEBROUGH, TOWN HALL
09 – LEEDS, STYLUS
13 – HOLMFIRTH, PICTUREDROME
14 – SHEFFIELD, PLUG
15 – MANCHESTER, ACADEMY
16 – KENDAL, BREWERY ARTS CENTRE
21 – LINCOLN, ENGINE SHED
22 – STOKE, SUGARMILL
23 – BIRMINGHAM, O2 INSTITUTE
APRIL
04 – WREXHAM, CENTRAL STATION
05 – CARDIFF, UNIVERSITY Y PLAS
06 – BRISTOL, O2 ACADEMY
11 – LEAMINGTON SPA, ASSEMBLY
12 – LEICESTER, O2 ACADEMY
13 – NORWICH, UEA WATERFRONT
17 – IPSWICH, CORN EXCHANGE
18 – NORTHAMPTON, ROADMENDER
19 – MARGATE, DREAMLAND
20 – BEXHILLDE LA WARR, PAVILION
25 – SOUTHEND, CHINNERYS
26 – READING, SUB 89
27 – OXFORD, O2 ACADEMY
MAY
02 – PORTSMOUTH, PYRAMIDS
03 – BOURNEMOUTH, OLD FIRE STATION
04 – SOUTHAMPTON, ENGINE ROOMS
09 – DERBY, THE VENUE
10 – CAMBRIDGE, JUNCTION
11 – HITCHIN, CLUB 85
