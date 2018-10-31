Watch a video for Deerhunter’s new song, “Death In Midsummer”

It's taken from their upcoming album Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared?, out Jan 18

Deerhunter have announced that their new album Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? will be released via 4AD on January 18.

Watch a video for opening track “Death In Midsummer” below:

Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? was produced by Cate LeBon, Ben H. Allen III, Ben Etter and Deerhunter in various locations in LA, Texas and Atlanta. According to the accompanying notes, inspirations for the songs include the Russian revolution, James Dean’s last film, Europe in the rain and the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.

You can pre-order Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? here.

