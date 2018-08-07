Watch a video for Aphex Twin’s new track, “T69 Collapse”

It's from the Collapse EP, out Sept 14

Following a typically cryptic poster campaign, it has now been revealed that Aphex Twin’s new Collapse EP will be released by Warp on September 14.

Watch a video for the lead track, “T69 Collapse” below:

The accompanying press release is equally obscure / obscured, but it suggests that other tracks may be called “T69 Interruption”, “Abundancel 0 edit” and “Pthex”. It also gives the EP a “Frolic rating” of 23.

