Watch Ty Segall’s video for new track, “Eggman”

Ty Segall is back with another new track, “Eggman“. It follows “Void“, which he released last month.
You can watch the video for “Eggman” below. If you don’t like boiled eggs, turn away now…
“Eggman” was co-written by Ty and Denée Segall. The track is available to buy on Segall’s Bandcamp page.
Segall has also announced a slew of live dates in the States for next year.
Wednesday, September 6 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*
Thursday, September 7 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*
Thursday, October 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^
Friday, October 6 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^
Saturday, October 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^
Thursday, October 26 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION
Friday, November 10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic
Saturday, November 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic
Tuesday, February 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Wednesday, February 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Saturday, February 24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
Friday, April 19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Saturday, April 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
Tuesday, April 23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
Wednesday, April 24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Friday, April 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Saturday, April 27 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis
Sunday, April 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Monday, April 29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wednesday, May 1 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Thursday, May 2 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
Friday, May 3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sunday, May 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Monday, May 6 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Tuesday, May 7 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
Thursday, May 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Saturday, May 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
* Acoustic set w/ The Freedom Band
^ w/ Axis: Sova