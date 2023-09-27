Watch Ty Segall’s video for new track, “Eggman”

Ty Segall is back with another new track, “Eggman“. It follows “Void“, which he released last month.

You can watch the video for “Eggman” below. If you don’t like boiled eggs, turn away now…

ORDER NOW: The Who are on the cover of the latest UNCUT

Advertisement

“Eggman” was co-written by Ty and Denée Segall. The track is available to buy on Segall’s Bandcamp page.

Segall has also announced a slew of live dates in the States for next year.

Wednesday, September 6 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*

Thursday, September 7 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*

Thursday, October 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^

Friday, October 6 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^

Saturday, October 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^

Thursday, October 26 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION

Friday, November 10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic

Saturday, November 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic

Tuesday, February 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Wednesday, February 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Saturday, February 24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Friday, April 19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Saturday, April 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

Tuesday, April 23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

Wednesday, April 24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, April 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Saturday, April 27 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

Sunday, April 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Monday, April 29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Wednesday, May 1 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Thursday, May 2 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Friday, May 3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sunday, May 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Monday, May 6 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Tuesday, May 7 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Thursday, May 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Saturday, May 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

Advertisement

* Acoustic set w/ The Freedom Band

^ w/ Axis: Sova

