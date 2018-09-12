Watch a trailer for a new Jack White documentary

Kneeling At The Anthem DC centres around footage of his May show in Washington

A new Jack White documentary, Kneeling At The Anthem DC, will be released via Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video on Friday September 21.

Directed by Emmett Malloy, who previously helmed The White Stripes’ 2009 documentary Under Great White Northern Lights, it centres around a live performance at The Anthem in Washington DC on May 30 this year. Kneeling At The Anthem DC also features footage of White and his band exploring the city and giving a surprise performance for students at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Watch a trailer for the Kneeling At The Anthem DC below.

In addition, a six-song live EP culled from the same show will also be released on September 21 on Amazon Music, featuring the following tracks:

Corporation (Live)

Over and Over and Over (Live)

Blunderbuss (Live)

Ice Station Zebra (Live)

Connected By Love (Live)

Icky Thump (Live)

