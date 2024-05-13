Watch the Rolling Stones cover Bob Dylan’s “Like A Rolling Stone” in Las Vegas

The Rolling Stones covered Bob Dylan‘s “Like A Rolling Stone” on Saturday [May 11, 2024] at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Watch the footage below.

The Stones are currently on their Hackney Diamonds tour, which began on April 28, 2024 at NRG Stadium, Houston. Read Uncut’s review of the Huston show here.

“We didn’t write this song,” said Mick Jagger by way of introducing their Dylan cover. “This was specially written for us by a Nobel Prize laureate.”

The Stones have often covered “Like A Rolling Stone” in concert, beginning on May 26, 1995 at Amsterdam’s Paradiso Grote Zaal.

The Vegas show also saw a number of other tour debuts, including “Let’s Spend The Night Together”, “You Got Me Rocking” and “You Got The Silver”.

The Stones’ next show is on May 15 at Seattle’s Lumen Field.