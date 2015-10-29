Watch The Beatles’ restored video for “A Day In The Life”

This rarely seen clip also features Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

A restored version of The Beatles rarely seen promotional video for “A Day In The Life” has been unveiled.

The clip arrived ahead of the reissue the band’s Number One singles compilation 1 as a 2-Blu-ray/1CD collection, now titled 1+.

The video for the Sgt Pepper track premiered over on Mashable.

The video features footage filmed across five hours in the company of The Beatles, with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards making cameo appearances.

The footage is interspersed with additional material of an orchestra filmed during recording of the track in 1967.

Essentially a restored and expanded update of The Beatles’ 1 compilation from 2000, the 200-minute 1+ includes the band’s 27 No 1 singles, with the restored videos, along with a second disc of 23 videos, including alternate versions, as well as rarely seen and newly restored films and videos; all include new audio mixes in deluxe CD/2DVD and CD/2Blu-ray packages. The original 27-track audio CD is also being made available with new stereo mixes.

They will be released on November 6 by Apple Corps Ltd/UMG.

A 2LP, 180-gram vinyl package will follow.

The footage was scanned in high-def 4K and the audio restored from the original analogue tapes at Abbey Road Studios by Giles Martin.

McCartney and Ringo Starr have provided exclusive audio commentary and filmed introductions respectively.

The Beatles 1 [CD; DVD; Blu-ray; CD/DVD; CD/Blu-ray]

DISC 1 AUDIO (CD) + DISC 1 VIDEO (DVD or Blu-ray)

1. Love Me Do

2. From Me To You

3. She Loves You

4. I Want To Hold Your Hand

5. Can’t Buy Me Love

6. A Hard Day’s Night

7. I Feel Fine

8. Eight Days a Week

9. Ticket To Ride

10. Help!

11. Yesterday

12. Day Tripper

13. We Can Work It Out

14. Paperback Writer

15. Yellow Submarine

16. Eleanor Rigby

17. Penny Lane

18. All You Need Is Love

19. Hello, Goodbye

20. Lady Madonna

21. Hey Jude

22. Get Back

23. The Ballad of John and Yoko

24. Something

25. Come Together

26. Let It Be

27. The Long and Winding Road

DISC 1 VIDEO EXTRAS

Paul McCartney audio commentary

Penny Lane

Hello, Goodbye

Hey Jude

Ringo Starr filmed introductions

Penny Lane

Hello, Goodbye

Hey Jude

Get Back

The Beatles 1+ (CD/2DVD; CD/2Blu-ray]

DISC 1 AUDIO (CD) + DISC 1 VIDEO (DVD or Blu-ray)

(same as above)

DISC 2 VIDEO (DVD or Blu-ray)

1. Twist & Shout

2. Baby It’s You

3. Words Of Love

4. Please Please Me

5. I Feel Fine

6. Day Tripper *

7. Day Tripper *

8. We Can Work It Out *

9. Paperback Writer *

10. Rain *

11. Rain *

12. Strawberry Fields Forever

13. Within You Without You/Tomorrow Never Knows

14. A Day In The Life

15. Hello, Goodbye *

16. Hello, Goodbye *

17. Hey Bulldog

18. Hey Jude *

19. Revolution

20. Get Back *

21. Don’t Let Me Down

22. Free As A Bird

23. Real Love

DISC 2 VIDEO EXTRA

Paul McCartney audio commentary

Strawberry Fields Forever

* alternate version

