Watch The Beatles’ restored video for “A Day In The Life”

This rarely seen clip also features Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
A restored version of The Beatles rarely seen promotional video for “A Day In The Life” has been unveiled.
The clip arrived ahead of the reissue the band’s Number One singles compilation 1 as a 2-Blu-ray/1CD collection, now titled 1+.
The video for the Sgt Pepper track premiered over on Mashable.
The video features footage filmed across five hours in the company of The Beatles, with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards making cameo appearances.
The footage is interspersed with additional material of an orchestra filmed during recording of the track in 1967.
Essentially a restored and expanded update of The Beatles’ 1 compilation from 2000, the 200-minute 1+ includes the band’s 27 No 1 singles, with the restored videos, along with a second disc of 23 videos, including alternate versions, as well as rarely seen and newly restored films and videos; all include new audio mixes in deluxe CD/2DVD and CD/2Blu-ray packages. The original 27-track audio CD is also being made available with new stereo mixes.
They will be released on November 6 by Apple Corps Ltd/UMG.
A 2LP, 180-gram vinyl package will follow.
The footage was scanned in high-def 4K and the audio restored from the original analogue tapes at Abbey Road Studios by Giles Martin.
McCartney and Ringo Starr have provided exclusive audio commentary and filmed introductions respectively.
The Beatles 1 [CD; DVD; Blu-ray; CD/DVD; CD/Blu-ray]
DISC 1 AUDIO (CD) + DISC 1 VIDEO (DVD or Blu-ray)
1. Love Me Do
2. From Me To You
3. She Loves You
4. I Want To Hold Your Hand
5. Can’t Buy Me Love
6. A Hard Day’s Night
7. I Feel Fine
8. Eight Days a Week
9. Ticket To Ride
10. Help!
11. Yesterday
12. Day Tripper
13. We Can Work It Out
14. Paperback Writer
15. Yellow Submarine
16. Eleanor Rigby
17. Penny Lane
18. All You Need Is Love
19. Hello, Goodbye
20. Lady Madonna
21. Hey Jude
22. Get Back
23. The Ballad of John and Yoko
24. Something
25. Come Together
26. Let It Be
27. The Long and Winding Road
DISC 1 VIDEO EXTRAS
Paul McCartney audio commentary
Penny Lane
Hello, Goodbye
Hey Jude
Ringo Starr filmed introductions
Penny Lane
Hello, Goodbye
Hey Jude
Get Back
The Beatles 1+ (CD/2DVD; CD/2Blu-ray]
DISC 1 AUDIO (CD) + DISC 1 VIDEO (DVD or Blu-ray)
(same as above)
DISC 2 VIDEO (DVD or Blu-ray)
1. Twist & Shout
2. Baby It’s You
3. Words Of Love
4. Please Please Me
5. I Feel Fine
6. Day Tripper *
7. Day Tripper *
8. We Can Work It Out *
9. Paperback Writer *
10. Rain *
11. Rain *
12. Strawberry Fields Forever
13. Within You Without You/Tomorrow Never Knows
14. A Day In The Life
15. Hello, Goodbye *
16. Hello, Goodbye *
17. Hey Bulldog
18. Hey Jude *
19. Revolution
20. Get Back *
21. Don’t Let Me Down
22. Free As A Bird
23. Real Love
DISC 2 VIDEO EXTRA
Paul McCartney audio commentary
Strawberry Fields Forever
* alternate version
You can pre-order the 1 CD by clicking here.
You can pre-order the 1 DVD by clicking here.
You can pre-order the 1 Blu-ray by clicking here.
You can pre-order the 1 CD/DVD by clicking here.
You can pre-order the 1 CD/Blu-ray by clicking here.
You can pre-order the 1 deluxe CD/2 DVD by clicking here.
You can pre-order the 1 deluxe CD/2 Blu-ray by clicking here.
