Watch Stephen Malkmus debut two new songs at first gig in two years

Stephen Malkmus debuted two new songs at a gig in Portland at the weekend alongside one of Pavement’s classic tracks.

The singer-songwriter, best known as the frontman of indie rock stalwarts Pavement, played his first gig since 2019 on Sunday (January 16) at The Alberta Abbey.

Accompanied by his live band – made up of The Decemberists’ Chris Funk, Brad Truax and Jake Morris – Malkmus’s set included a performance of Pavement’s “Father To A Sister Of Thought” and a cover of Wilco’s “Box Full Of Letters”.

Advertisement

He also debuted two new songs titled “MTV” and “Making Friends”, and he played “Blue Arrangements” by Silver Jews, the New York band he formed in 1989 with Bob Nastanovich and the late David Berman.

The two new songs are yet to be released, but fan footage from the show has landed online – you can check out clips from the show below.

Advertisement

You can listen to the Portland show in full here:

Stephen Malkmus played:

“Amberjack”

“Xian Man”

“Signal Western”

“Making Friends”

“MTV”

“Brainwashed”

“Juliefuckingette”

“Shadowbanned”

“The Greatest Own In Legal History”

“Piccolo”

“Not Fade/Seeger”

“Blue Arrangements” (Silver Jews song)

“Faces Of Ocean Rain”

“Father To A Sister Of Thought” (Pavement song)

“1% Of One” (Stephen Malkmus And The Jicks song)

Meanwhile, Pavement have announced Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, a special reissue of their final studio album Terror Twilight.

The band’s fifth studio LP was originally released in June 1999 and was produced by Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich.

The reissue is described as “an exhaustive” 45-track reissue of Terror Twilight, featuring the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, “era-appropriate” live recordings and the rough tracks from Pavement’s scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio.

The 4xLP and 2xCD editions of the reissue will both include a book with never-before-seen photos, commentary and context from band members Mark Ibold, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg and Steve West, as well as Godrich.

Pavement will tour in the UK and Ireland later this year – see their upcoming live dates below and find tickets here.

OCTOBER 2022

17 – O2 Academy, Leeds

18 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

19 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

20 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

22 – Roundhouse, London

23 – Roundhouse, London

24 – Roundhouse, London

25 – Roundhouse, London

NOVEMBER

10 – Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland

11 – Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland