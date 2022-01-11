Pavement announce expanded reissue of Terror Twilight

The long-awaited deluxe edition of Pavement’s final album will be released by Matador on April 8.

Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal expands the remastered original album with B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, live recordings and the rough tracks from Pavement’s scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio.

It features 45 tracks in total across 4xLPs or 2xCDs, 28 of them previously unreleased. Hear one of those unheard tracks, “Be The Hook”, below:

Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal includes a book with never-before-seen photos and commentary from band members Mark Ibold, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich, Spiral Stairs and Steve West, as well as producer Nigel Godrich. The LP version restores Godrich’s suggested sequence for the album; peruse the full tracklisting below and pre-order here.

LP1 – Side A

1) Platform Blues

2) The Hexx

3) You Are a Light

4) Cream of Gold

5) Ann Don’t Cry

LP1 – Side B

1) Billie

2) Folk Jam

3) Major Leagues

4) Carrot Rope

5) Shagbag #

6) Speak, See, Remember

7) Spit On a Stranger

LP2 – Side C

1) The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade

2) Rooftop Gambler

3) Your Time to Change

4) Stub Your Toe

5) Major Leagues (Demo Version)

6) Decouvert de Soleil

LP2 – Side D

1) Carrot Rope (SM Demo) #

2) Folk Jam Moog (SM Demo) #

3) Billy (SM Demo) #

4) Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (SM Demo) #

5) You Are a Light (SM Demo) #

6) Cream of Gold Intro (Jessamine) #

7) Cream of Gold (SM Demo) #

LP3 – Side E

1) Spit On a Stranger (SM Demo) #

2) Folk Jam Guitar (SM Demo) #

3) You Are a Light (Echo Canyon) #

4) Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues] (Echo Canyon) #

5) Folk Jam (Echo Canyon) #

LP3 – Side F

1) Ann Don’t Cry (Echo Canyon) #

2) Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold] (Echo Canyon) #

3) The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade (Echo Canyon) #

4) Spit On a Stranger (Echo Canyon) #

5) Be the Hook #

LP4 – Side G

1) You Are a Light (Jackpot!) #

2) Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (RPM) #

3) Rooftop Gambler (Jessamine) #

4) For Sale! The Preston School of Industry (Jessamine) #

5) Frontwards (Live) #

LP4 – Side H

1) Platform Blues (Live) #

2) The Hexx (Live) #

3) You Are a Light (Live) #

4) Folk Jam (Live) #

5) Sinister Purpose (Live) #

# previously unreleased

Pavement will reform to tour the US and Europe later this year. Check out the full list of dates below:

2.6.22 ­– Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

10.6.22 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

7.9.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre SOLD OUT

8.9.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre SOLD OUT

9.9.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre SOLD OUT

10.9.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre SOLD OUT

12.9.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

13.9.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

14.9.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

16.9.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

17.9.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre SOLD OUT

19.9.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre SOLD OUT

20.9.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

21.9.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

22.9.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre SOLD OUT

23.9.22 ­– Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

24.9.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre SOLD OUT

26.9.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall SOLD OUT

27.9.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

28.9.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre SOLD OUT

30.9.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT

1.10.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT

2.10.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT

3.10.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

5.10.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met SOLD OUT

6.10.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre SOLD OUT

8.10.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern SOLD OUT

9.10.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern SOLD OUT

11.10.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater SOLD OUT

17.10.22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

18.10.22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom SOLD OUT

19.10.22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

20.10.22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

22.10.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

23.10.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

24.10.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

25.10.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

27.10.22 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

29.10.22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

30.10.22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

31.10.22 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

2.11.22 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

4.11.22 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

5.11.22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

7.11.22 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

8.11.22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

10.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT