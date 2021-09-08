Pavement announce 2022 reunion tour

Wowie zowie! Pavement are reforming for a European tour in Autumn 2022, following their previously announced headline slot at the Primavera festival in June.
They’ll visit Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Manchester before a four-night residency at London’s Roundhouse in October. See the full list of tourdates and on-sale times below; grab your tickets here.
A press release also teases further Pavement activity: “The music remains untouchable, and the future shrouded in mystery. More worldwide reunion dates? A celebration of one of the band’s canonical and not-yet-reissued LPs? More news to follow…”
Thu 2/6 2022 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound
Fri 10/6 2022 Porto, Portugal NOS Primavera Sound
Mon 17/10 2022 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds #
Tue 18/10 2022 Glasgow, UK Barrowland Ballroom #
Wed 19/10 2022 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall #
Thu 20/10 2022 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo #
Sat 22/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse #
Sun 23/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse #
Mon 24/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse #
Tue 25/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse #
Thu 27/10 2022 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex *
Sat 29/10 2022 Copenhagen, DK Vega +
Sun 30/10 2022 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene *
Mon 31/10 2022 Stockholm, SE Cirkus *
Wed 2/11 2022 Aarhus, DK – VoxHall +
Fri 4/11 2022 Bremen, DE Pier 2 +
Sat 5/11 2022 Berlin, DE Tempodrom +
Mon 7/11 2022 Brussels, BE Cirque Royal +
Tue 8/11 2022 Amsterdam, NL Royal Carré Theater *
Thu 10/11 2022 Dublin, IE Vicar Street ^
# go on-sale Saturday, September 11th at 10am AM BST
+ go on-sale Friday, September 10th at 11 AM CEST
* go on-sale Friday, September 10th at 10 AM CEST
^ go on sale Friday, September 10th at 10 AM IST