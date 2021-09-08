Pavement announce 2022 reunion tour

Wowie zowie! Pavement are reforming for a European tour in Autumn 2022, following their previously announced headline slot at the Primavera festival in June.

They’ll visit Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Manchester before a four-night residency at London’s Roundhouse in October. See the full list of tourdates and on-sale times below; grab your tickets here.

A press release also teases further Pavement activity: “The music remains untouchable, and the future shrouded in mystery. More worldwide reunion dates? A celebration of one of the band’s canonical and not-yet-reissued LPs? More news to follow…”

Thu 2/6 2022 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound

Fri 10/6 2022 Porto, Portugal NOS Primavera Sound

Mon 17/10 2022 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds #

Tue 18/10 2022 Glasgow, UK Barrowland Ballroom #

Wed 19/10 2022 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall #

Thu 20/10 2022 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo #

Sat 22/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse #

Sun 23/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse #

Mon 24/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse #

Tue 25/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse #

Thu 27/10 2022 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex *

Sat 29/10 2022 Copenhagen, DK Vega +

Sun 30/10 2022 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene *

Mon 31/10 2022 Stockholm, SE Cirkus *

Wed 2/11 2022 Aarhus, DK – VoxHall +

Fri 4/11 2022 Bremen, DE Pier 2 +

Sat 5/11 2022 Berlin, DE Tempodrom +

Mon 7/11 2022 Brussels, BE Cirque Royal +

Tue 8/11 2022 Amsterdam, NL Royal Carré Theater *

Thu 10/11 2022 Dublin, IE Vicar Street ^

# go on-sale Saturday, September 11th at 10am AM BST

+ go on-sale Friday, September 10th at 11 AM CEST

* go on-sale Friday, September 10th at 10 AM CEST

^ go on sale Friday, September 10th at 10 AM IST