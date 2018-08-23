Watch new Suspiria trailer, featuring Thom Yorke’s score

The horror remake is the first time Yorke has scored a feature film

Thom Yorke has made his debut as a film composer with the upcoming horror film remake Suspiria.

You can watch the full-length trailer – featuring some music from Yorke – below.

A rework of Dario Argento’s 1977 Italian horror classic, this version stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton and Chloe Grace Moretz and has been directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Yorke’s bandmate Jonny Greenwood, of course, has a long history in this field, notably his long and profitable relationship with director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Suspiria is released in cinemas on November 2, with a digital release to follow through Amazon Prime.

