Watch a new short film about Arctic Monkeys

Warp Speed Chic documents the making of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Arctic Monkeys have released a new short film documenting the making of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Directed by Ben Chappell, Warp Speed Chic was previously shown as part of the band’s AM:ZM exhibitions in London and Sheffield. Watch it below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Arctic Monkeys will release new 7” single on November 30. “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” comes backed with a brand new b-side, entitled “Anyways”.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with David Bowie on the cover. The issue also comes with two exclusive Bowie art prints, including one previously unseen image. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, while elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on John Lennon, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Cat Power, John Grant, Blondie, Connan Mockasin, Billy Gibbons, Family, Stereolab and many more. Our free 15-track CD has been exclusively curated by Sub Pop and includes tracks by J Mascis, The Afghan Whigs, Mudhoney, Luluc, Low and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.