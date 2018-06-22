Watch Max Richter’s new video, starring Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaids Tale and Mad Men star features in new clip for "On The Nature Of Daylight"

Max Richter’s influential 2004 album The Blue Notebooks is getting the deluxe reissue treatment on June 29.

To mark the re-release, director George Belfield has made a short film to accompany one of its tracks. “On The Nature Of Daylight” stars Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss, who describes herself as Richter’s “biggest fan”. Watch it below:

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

“When I was asked to do this project it was a dream come true,” says Moss. “My work has been inspired by his music for so many years and not a day goes by on set where I don’t have Max’s music playing in my ears before a take. His music and my acting have gone hand in hand for a long time. So for me the opportunity to act to one of his most prolific pieces was such an incredible honour. Working with George and this entire team was so artistically fulfilling and an experience I will never forget.”

The Blue Notebooks is re-released in 2xCD / 2xLP and ‘Super Deluxe’ editions on June 29. Check the tracklistings below and pre-order it here:

2xCD / 2xLP edition

Disc 1

1. ‘The Blue Notebooks’

2. ‘On The Nature Of Daylight’

3. ‘Horizon Variations’

4. ‘Shadow Journal’

5. ‘Iconography’

6. ‘Vladimir’s Blues’

7. ‘Arboretum’

8. ‘Old Song’

9. ‘Organum’

10. ‘The Trees’

11. ‘Written On The Sky’

Disc 2

1. ‘A Catalogue Of Afternoons’ (previously unreleased recording)

2. ‘On The Nature Of Daylight’ (Orchestral Version)

3. ‘Vladimir’s Blues 2018’ (new arrangement, recorded at Air Studios, 2018)

4. ‘On The Nature Of Daylight (Entropy)’ (new arrangement, recorded at Air Studios, 2018)

5. ‘Vladimir’s Blues’ (Jlin Remix)

6. ‘Iconography’ (Konx-Om-Pax Remix)

7. ‘This Bitter Earth’ / ‘On The Nature Of Daylight’

Super Deluxe Edition

CD 1

1. ‘The Blue Notebooks’

2. ‘On The Nature Of Daylight’

3. ‘Horizon Variations’

4. ‘Shadow Journal’

5. ‘Iconography’

6. ‘Vladimir’s Blues’

7. ‘Arboretum’

8. ‘Old Song’

9. ‘Organum’

10. ‘The Trees’

11. ‘Written On The Sky’

CD 2

1. ‘A Catalogue Of Afternoons’ (previously unreleased recording)

2. ‘On The Nature Of Daylight’ (Orchestral Version)

3. ‘Vladimir’s Blues 2018’ (new arrangement, recorded at Air Studios, 2018)

4. ‘On The Nature Of Daylight (Entropy)’ (new arrangement, recorded at Air Studios, 2018)

5. ‘Vladimir’s Blues’ (Jlin Remix)

6. ‘Iconography’ (Konx-Om-Pax Remix)

7. ‘This Bitter Earth’ / ‘On The Nature Of Daylight’

8. ‘Cypher’ (brand new track, recorded at Air Studios, 2018)

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Prince on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on John Coltrane, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hawkwind, Jennifer Warnes, Teenage Fanclub, David Sylvian, Wilko Johnson and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Israel Nash, Dirty Projectors, Luluc, Ty Segall and White Fence, Nathan Salsburg and Gwenifer Raymond.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.