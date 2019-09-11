Watch Kim Gordon’s new video for “Air BnB”

It's the latest single from upcoming album, No Home Record

Kim Gordon has released a new single from her upcoming album No Home Record, due out on Matador on October 13.

Watch a droll video for “Air BnB” below:

No Home Record is Gordon’s first solo album since Sonic Youth split in 2011. You can watch a video for the previous single from it, “Sketch Artist”, here.

