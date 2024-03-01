Subscribe
Watch Keith Richards cover The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man”

From a new Lou Reed tribute album on Light In The Attic

By Sam Richards
To celebrate what would have been Lou Reed’s 82nd birthday, Keith Richards has released a video showing him recording a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man”.

It’s the first track on The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed, to be released by Light In The Attic on Record Store Day (April 20).

“To me, Lou stood out,” says Richards. “The real deal! Something important to American music and to ALL MUSIC! I miss him and his dog.” Watch the video below:

See who else has contributed a Lou Reed cover to the album below:

The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed (CD/Digital)

  1. Keith Richards – I’m Waiting for the Man
  2. Maxim Ludwig & Angel Olsen – I Can’t Stand It
  3. Rufus Wainwright – Perfect Day
  4. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – I’m So Free
  5. Bobby Rush – Sally Can’t Dance
  6. Rickie Lee Jones – Walk on the Wild Side
  7. The Afghan Whigs – I Love You, Suzanne
  8. Mary Gauthier – Coney Island Baby
  9. Lucinda Williams – Legendary Hearts
  10. Automatic – New Sensations
  11. Rosanne Cash – Magician
  12. Brogan Bentley – The Power of the Heart
