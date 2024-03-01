Watch Keith Richards cover The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man”

To celebrate what would have been Lou Reed’s 82nd birthday, Keith Richards has released a video showing him recording a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man”.

It’s the first track on The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed, to be released by Light In The Attic on Record Store Day (April 20).

“To me, Lou stood out,” says Richards. “The real deal! Something important to American music and to ALL MUSIC! I miss him and his dog.” Watch the video below:

See who else has contributed a Lou Reed cover to the album below:

The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed (Vinyl)

Side A:

Keith Richards – I’m Waiting for the Man

Maxim Ludwig & Angel Olsen – I Can’t Stand It

Rufus Wainwright – Perfect Day

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – I’m So Free

Bobby Rush – Sally Can’t Dance

Rickie Lee Jones – Walk on the Wild Side

Side B:

The Afghan Whigs – I Love You, Suzanne

Mary Gauthier – Coney Island Baby

Lucinda Williams – Legendary Hearts

Automatic – New Sensations

Rosanne Cash – Magician

The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed (CD/Digital)

Brogan Bentley – The Power of the Heart