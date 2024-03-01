Watch Keith Richards cover The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man”

To celebrate what would have been Lou Reed’s 82nd birthday, Keith Richards has released a video showing him recording a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man”.
It’s the first track on The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed, to be released by Light In The Attic on Record Store Day (April 20).
PINK FLOYD ARE ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE
“To me, Lou stood out,” says Richards. “The real deal! Something important to American music and to ALL MUSIC! I miss him and his dog.” Watch the video below:
See who else has contributed a Lou Reed cover to the album below:
The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed (Vinyl)
Side A:
Keith Richards – I’m Waiting for the Man
Maxim Ludwig & Angel Olsen – I Can’t Stand It
Rufus Wainwright – Perfect Day
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – I’m So Free
Bobby Rush – Sally Can’t Dance
Rickie Lee Jones – Walk on the Wild Side
Side B:
The Afghan Whigs – I Love You, Suzanne
Mary Gauthier – Coney Island Baby
Lucinda Williams – Legendary Hearts
Automatic – New Sensations
Rosanne Cash – Magician
The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed (CD/Digital)
- Keith Richards – I’m Waiting for the Man
- Maxim Ludwig & Angel Olsen – I Can’t Stand It
- Rufus Wainwright – Perfect Day
- Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – I’m So Free
- Bobby Rush – Sally Can’t Dance
- Rickie Lee Jones – Walk on the Wild Side
- The Afghan Whigs – I Love You, Suzanne
- Mary Gauthier – Coney Island Baby
- Lucinda Williams – Legendary Hearts
- Automatic – New Sensations
- Rosanne Cash – Magician
- Brogan Bentley – The Power of the Heart