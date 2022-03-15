Alana Haim and Jonny Greenwood accepted Paul Thomas Anderson’s award for Best Original Screenplay at the 75th BAFTAs – check out the video below.

Anderson won the gong for his latest film Licorice Pizza, which stars Haim as Alana Krane in her debut acting role opposite Cooper Hoffman (Gary Valentine). Greenwood composed the score for the movie and contributed a new song to its official soundtrack.

Taking to the stage with Haim in Anderson’s place, the Radiohead guitarist said: “Paul is gonna be very excited to win this – not least because it means I’ve been forced to come and give a very awkward and inarticulate speech on his behalf, which he will find very funny.

“Paul is an amazing director and an amazing screenwriter, and he even films lots of his films. And if he didn’t sing like a donkey, he’d probably do the music as well. But he’s gonna be very happy to see this.”

Haim added: “This is for the [San Fernando] Valley [in Los Angeles]. I love you, Paul!” You can watch the speech below.

Alana Haim & Jonny Greenwood accept Paul Thomas Anderson’s BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay on his behalf. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1NjF0Cyvb4 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 13, 2022

Licorice Pizza shared the Outstanding Screenplay category with Being The Ricardos, Belfast, Don’t Look Up and King Richard. It was also in the running for Best Film and Editing, with Anderson receiving an additional nod in the Director list.

Alana Haim, meanwhile, was up for the Leading Actress award for her performance in the movie along with Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci), Emilia Jones (CODA), Renata Reinsve (The Worst Person In The World), Tessa Thompson (Passing) and winner of the category, Joanna Scanlan (After Love).