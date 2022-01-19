Subscribe
News

Watch highlights from End Of The Road Festival 2021

And ready yourself for news of the 2022 Festival!

By Michael Bonner

Trending Now

Warm yourself in the depths of winter with this highlights clip from last year’s tremendous End Of The Road festival.

As you’ll hopefully remember, Uncut was on site for the festival – which took place at Larmer Tree Gardens last September. You can find our highlights blog here.

While we wait to learn more about the 2022 line-up, End Of The Road have put together this sizzling reel featuring a few of the many peaks from last year’s festival. And, yes, that is Uncut’s own Tom Pinnock interviewing Sleaford Mod Jason Williamson at the 28 second mark!

Advertisement

End Of The Road Festival runs between September 1 – 4 in Larmer Tree Gardens, Salisbury. You can find more details about ticket info from the EOTR website.

Pixies have already been announced as one of this year’s headliners. Stand by for more announcements soon.

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More