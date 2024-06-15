Watch all four members of R.E.M. perform together for the first time since 2007

Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Bill Berry reunited for a one-off performance last night (June 14). This was the first time all four members of R.E.M. had performed together in public since their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

You can watch the footage below.

The occasion was the band’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York. The band – who had already appeared together in an interview for CBS Mornings – were introduced by Jason Isbell, who performed a cover of “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (and I Feel Fine)”.

What a moment at the @SongwritersHOF. Thank you @JasonIsbell and so many others over the years



Photo Bertis Downs pic.twitter.com/A54Z2mv8Ur — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) June 14, 2024

Variety reports, Stipe then delivered a speech: “We are four people who very early on decided that we would own our own masters and we would split our royalties and songwriting credits equally — we were all for one and one for all… Some of those song we recorded turned out good, sometimes great, and what a ride it has been. It truly means the world to us to be recognized for that, and tonight we thank you for this honour.”

The band then performed “Losing My Religion“.

A surprise performance by @remhq last night at their induction into the @SongwritersHOF – Just one song, an acoustic version of "Losing My Religion" – but it was the first time the 4 original members had played together publicly since 2007. More on @CBSMornings pic.twitter.com/XubOAWTOtc — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) June 14, 2024