Watch Courtney Love and Peter Hook guest with Smashing Pumpkins

They played "Love Will Tear Us Apart" at the band's 30th anniversary concert in New Jersey

Last night (August 2), Smashing Pumpkins played a 30th anniversary show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey.

Special guests included Peter Hook and Courtney Love plus members of The Killers, AFI, Sugar Ray and Deftones.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

Watch the band cover Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” with Love and Hook, below:

Courtney Love also fronted Smashing Pumpkins for two Hole songs, “Celebrity Skin” and “Malibu” – both co-written by Billy Corgan – as well as joining them for “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”. Watch Love’s segment below:

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.