Watch Bruce Springsteen’s video highlights from his European tour

Bruce Springsteen has released a video recap of his recent European tour, which ran from April 28 to July 5.

You can watch the 2 minute video below.

The 14-country tour included multi-night stands in each of Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Gothenburg, Oslo, London and Copenhagen before climaxing with a show to more than 70,000 fans in Monza, Italy.

The tour continues back in America with 31 more shows before the end of the year, beginning with two nights at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 9 and 11 and finishing at San Francisco’s Chase Center on December 10 and 12.

Hopefully, he’ll be back in Europe soon…