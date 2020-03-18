Watch Bruce Springsteen’s entire 2009 Hyde Park concert

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band have released their entire 2009 London Calling: Live In Hyde Park concert film in an effort to encourage fans to “practice social distancing”.

Practice social distancing & stream ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ from the comfort of your own home, now on YouTube & Apple Music in its entirety for the 1st time! Bruce & The E Street Band’s 2009 concert is an absolute powerhouse https://t.co/O90QlPBalO pic.twitter.com/MlQmV8wslS — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 17, 2020

You can watch the whole thing below, or by following the link in the tweet above.

Advertisement