Watch a video for Rich Ruth’s new single, “No Muscle, No Memory”

Rich Ruth will release a new album, Water Still Flows, on June 21. Appearing via Third Man Records, it’s preceded by a single, “No Muscle, No Memory” – watch the video below:

Water Still Flows is the Nashville-based experimental musician’s third record, and the follow-up to 2022’s acclaimed I Survived, It’s Over. Recording took place in Ruth’s home studio in the city during breaks between touring as a solo artist and with SG Goodman.

As Ruth explains, the album was inspired by the struggles of being a touring musician in today’s harsh environment: “After spending a large portion of the past 12 years touring and recording, none of this stuff has gotten easier. Much of the anxiety and intense feelings I’ve poured into this record are a direct correlation to the uncertainty of trying to earn a living with music.

“Despite many hopeful opportunities I’ve been given, it has taken a toll on my body and mental health merely trying to survive playing music in the current age. The soothing quality of these new pieces reflect a constant search for solitude and stability. The frenetic, heavier parts mirror the tense variability I feel on a regular basis as a working musician. At the end of the day, all of the sacrifice and uncertainty is a small price to pay for the privilege to share this music with people.”

The album features guest musicians including Spencer Cullum on pedal steel, Patrick M’gonigle on violin, Jared Selner on saxophone and Ruben Gingrich on drums.

Pre-order Water Still Flows here and peruse Rich Ruth’s US tourdates below:



4/28: Fort Worth, TX – Tulips *

4/29: Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall *

5/1: Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live *

5/3: Knoxville, TN – The Pilot Light

5/4: Asheville, NC – Eulogy

5/5: WinstonSalem, NC – The Ramkat *

5/8: Raleigh, NC – King’s

5/9: Charleston, SC – Music Farm *

5/10: Savannah, GA – Victory North *

6/22: Nashville, TN – The Blue Room

6/25: Washington DC – Pearl Street Warehouse ^

6/26: Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s ^

6/27: Woodstock, NY – Colony ^

6/28: Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool

w/ All Them Witches

^ w/ Mikaela Davis