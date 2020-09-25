Watch a video for Bruce Springsteen’s new song, “Ghosts”

As previously announced, Bruce Springsteen will release his new album, Letter To You – backed by The E Street Band – on October 23.

Now you can watch a video for the latest single “Ghosts”, featuring footage of The E Street Band tracking the song in the studio, interspersed with archival snapshots of Springsteen’s earliest years as a musician in local bands like The Castiles:

Advertisement

“’Ghosts’ is about the beauty and joy of being in a band and the pain of losing one another to illness and time,” says Springsteen. “’Ghosts’ tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, something none of us owns but can only discover and share together. In The E Street Band it resides in our collective soul, powered by the heart.”

Letter To You is available to pre-order here.