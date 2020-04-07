Watch a video for Brigid Mae Power’s new song, “Wedding Of A Friend”

Brigid Mae Power will release her third album Head Above The Water through Fire Records on June 5.

You can watch a video for the single “Wedding Of A Friend” below:

Head Above The Water was recorded in The Green Door in Glasgow with Alasdair Roberts co-producing alongside Power and Peter Broderick. “It doesn’t sound different to me,” says Power, “it’s just the way things have progressed, but I suppose you could say that songs like the opening track, ‘On A City Night’ are, well, catchy? This album shows a few different sides to me.”

Power has rescheduled her summer tour, the new dates are as follows:

26 Jul: Deer Shed Festival, Yorkshire, UK

02 Sep: Glad Café, Glasgow, UK

04 Sep: St. Michael’s, Manchester, UK

05 Sep: Moseley Folk Festival, Birmingham, UK

09 Sep: The Rose Hill, Brighton, UK

15 Sep: The Lexington, London, UK

