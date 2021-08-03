Ty Segall releases surprise new album, Harmonizer

Ty Segall has released a surprise new album, called Harmonizer.

The record is the Californian’s first album since 2019’s First Taste, and – as the title suggests – it finds him experimenting with synthesizers and electronic processing of his guitars.

Segall‘s label Drag City report that Harmonizer was recorded at Segall’s own, recently constructed Harmonizer Studios, and has been produced by Cooper Crain of Bitchin Bajas and Cave.

The guitarist’s longstanding Freedom Band – Mikal Cronin, Ben Boye, Charles Moothart and Emmett Kelly – contribute to the album, alongside Segall‘s wife Denée Segall, who takes lead vocals on “Feel”.

Harmonizer is out digitally now, while physical editions are set to be available in October (though Segall’s Bandcamp states November).

Segall has been fairly quiet of late, considering his usual prodigious output, though he did release a number of albums in 2018 including double-album Freedom’s Goblin, covers set Fudge Sandwich and White Fence collaboration Joy.

You can stream the album below: