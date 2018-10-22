Tom Petty has a park named after him in Florida

Gainesville's Northeast Park was renamed Tom Petty Park in a ceremony this weekend

Tom Petty now has a park named after him in his hometown of Gainesville, Florida.

In a ceremony this weekend attended by members of Petty’s family, Gainesville’s Northeast Park was renamed Tom Petty Park. Watch part of that ceremony below:

Petty’s song “Gainsville” can be found on his posthumously-released An American Treasure boxset, out now. US-based readers can now pick up copy of Uncut’s November 2018 issue – with David Bowie on the cover – which features a comprehensive overview of the anthology, and Petty’s career as whole, with contributions from Heartbreakers bandmates Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench.

