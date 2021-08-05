Tom Morello announces new album, releases “Highway To Hell” cover with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has announced that his new studio solo album, entitled The Atlas Underground Fire, will be released on October 15.

The album has a huge cast of collaborators, and in that spirit the first single to arrive is a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” featuring both Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder.

The record was created during the pandemic, with collaborators sending in their parts from around the world. Morello said of its recording: “During lockdown, I had no access to an engineer so I had to record all of the guitar parts on the voice memo of my phone. This seemed like an outrageous idea but it led to a freedom in creativity in that I could not overthink any of the guitar parts and just had to trust my instincts.”

“This record was a liferaft in a difficult time that allowed me to find new ways of creating new global artistic connections that helped transform a time of fear and anxiety into one of musical expression and rocking jams,” he added.

While the album arrives on October 15, you can hear its version of “Highway To Hell” right now.

Morello said of the track: “Our version of ‘Highway To Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, brings this legendary song into the future. One of the greatest rock n roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock n roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

The Atlas Underground Fire’s tracklist is below, and can be preordered here.