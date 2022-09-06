Tinariwen delve into their archives

Tinariwen are about to release a pair of catalogue projects that sheds new light on their rich history.

They’ll release Kel Tinariwen – an early cassette tape recorded in the early 90s that never received a wider release – alongside first-ever vinyl reissues of 2007s Aman Iman and 2009s Imidiwan: Companions.

Kel Tinariwen is coming on vinyl, CD and cassette while Aman Iman and Imidiwan: Companions reissues come on limited edition coloured vinyl and standard edition black vinyl.

They’re released on November 4 by Craft Recordings.

Aman Iman (Water Of Life) was Tinariwen’s third studio album, recorded in Mali’s capital, Bamako. It was produced by Justin Adams – Robert Plant’s guitarist and producer of Tinariwen’s debut album The Radio Tisdas Sessions. Meanwhile, Imidiwan: Companions was the band’s follow-up produced by Jean-Paul Romann, and recorded in Tessalit, the Malian desert village home of band members Ibrahim Ag Alhabib and Hassan Ag Touhami.

Tracklisting for the three albums is:

Kel Tinariwen

Side A

À L’Histoire

Kedou Kedou

Atahoura Techragh D’Azaka Nin

Matadjem Yinmexan

Side B

Awa Idjan War Infa Iman

Sendad Eghlalan

Tenidagh Hegh Djeredjere

Arghane Manine

Aman Iman

Side A

Cler Achel

Mano Dayak

Matadjem Yinmixan

Side B

Ahimana

Soixante Trois

Toumast

Side C

Imidiwan WinakaliN

Awa Didjen

Ikyadarh Dim

Side D

Tamatant Tilay

Assouf

Izarharh Tenere

Imidiwan: Companions

Side A

Imidiwan Afrik Tendam

Lulla

Tenhert

Enseqi Ehad Didagh

Tahult In

Tamodjerazt Assis

Intitlayaghen

Side B

Imazeghen N Adagh

Tenalle Chegret

Kel Tamashek

Assuf Ag Assuf

Chabiba

Ere Tasfata Adounia