Tinariwen delve into their archives

The first-ever vinyl reissues for a brace of early albums

By Michael Bonner

Tinariwen are about to release a pair of catalogue projects that sheds new light on their rich history.

They’ll release Kel Tinariwen – an early cassette tape recorded in the early 90s that never received a wider release – alongside first-ever vinyl reissues of 2007s Aman Iman and 2009s Imidiwan: Companions.

Kel Tinariwen is coming on vinyl, CD and cassette while Aman Iman and Imidiwan: Companions reissues come on limited edition coloured vinyl and standard edition black vinyl.

They’re released on November 4 by Craft Recordings.

Aman Iman (Water Of Life) was Tinariwen’s third studio album, recorded in Mali’s capital, Bamako. It was produced by Justin Adams – Robert Plant’s guitarist and producer of Tinariwen’s debut album The Radio Tisdas Sessions. Meanwhile, Imidiwan: Companions was the band’s follow-up produced by Jean-Paul Romann, and recorded in Tessalit, the Malian desert village home of band members Ibrahim Ag Alhabib and Hassan Ag Touhami.

Tracklisting for the three albums is:
Kel Tinariwen
Side A
À L’Histoire
Kedou Kedou
Atahoura Techragh D’Azaka Nin
Matadjem Yinmexan

Side B
Awa Idjan War Infa Iman
Sendad Eghlalan
Tenidagh Hegh Djeredjere
Arghane Manine

Aman Iman
Side A
Cler Achel
Mano Dayak
Matadjem Yinmixan

Side B
Ahimana
Soixante Trois
Toumast

Side C
Imidiwan WinakaliN
Awa Didjen
Ikyadarh Dim

Side D
Tamatant Tilay
Assouf
Izarharh Tenere

Imidiwan: Companions
Side A
Imidiwan Afrik Tendam
Lulla
Tenhert
Enseqi Ehad Didagh
Tahult In
Tamodjerazt Assis
Intitlayaghen

Side B
Imazeghen N Adagh
Tenalle Chegret
Kel Tamashek
Assuf Ag Assuf
Chabiba
Ere Tasfata Adounia

