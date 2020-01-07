Subscribe
Timothée Chalamet lined up to play Bob Dylan in new biopic

James Mangold's film about mid-'60s Dylan is currently titled Going Electric

Sam Richards
photos by: George Pimentel/Getty Images, Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet has been lined up to play Bob Dylan in a new film by James Mangold, who wrote and directed the acclaimed 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line.

As Deadline reports, the film is currently titled Going Electric, and focuses on Dylan’s mid-’60s transition from folk figurehead to plugged-in rocker.

The film has rights to Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric, as well as Dylan’s music rights. Bob Dylan himself is listed as an executive producer, while Dylan’s manager Jeff Rosen is among the film’s producers.

Chalamet, who recently starred in Little Women and was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Call Me By Your Name, is reportedly taking guitar lessons to prepare himself for the role.

