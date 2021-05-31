Thurston Moore to headline London’s Grand Day Out 2021

Thurston Moore has been announced as the headliner for Rockaway Beach’s Grand Day Out – see the full line-up below.

The event will take place at The Clapham Grand in London on August 29 ahead of the three-day Rockaway being held at Butlins in Bognor Regis in January 2022.

Grand Day Out, which is being put on in lieu of this year’s cancelled Rockaway, will also feature performances from The Orielles, I See Islands, Life, Sink Ya Teeth and Moderate Rebels.

“It’s our total pleasure to announce that Thurston Moore will be headlining this year’s Rockaway Beach’s Grand Day Out 2021,” organisers wrote on Twitter, hailing the musician as “arguably the most influential guitar player of the past 20 years”.

See the full lineup here:

🎳 It’s our total pleasure to announce that Thurston Moore will be headlining this year’s Rockaway Beach's Grand Day Out 2021.@nowjazznow pic.twitter.com/YbjRL5Q3dg — Rockaway Beach (@rockaway_fest) May 27, 2021

Also on offer will be a late-night aftershow, a selection of street food, karaoke, vinyl and quizzes – tickets are available now from here.

The announcement comes after Thurston Moore released a surprise album of 10 abstract and ambient instrumental pieces, Screen Time, back in February. His latest studio album, By The Fire, came out last September and featured Moore’s former Sonic Youth bandmate Steve Shelley and My Bloody Valentine‘s Debbie Googe.