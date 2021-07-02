Thurston Moore announces North American tour dates for September 2021

Thurston Moore has announced dates for a brief tour in September which kicks off with one show in London before heading over to the US.

Moore announced the tour on social media, but has been cryptic about who will be joining him onstage at the shows apart from fellow ex-Sonic Youth drummer, Steve Shelley.

The posts suggest the guitarist’s usual touring backing band – consisting of My Bloody Valentine’s Debbie Googe on bass and Nøught’s James Sedwards on guitar – could include a change in members.

“New York state of mind September 12 2021 with Steve Shelley and ? serenades of car horns and concrete rumbling subway soliloquies,” he wrote in one post.

You can see the full list of tour dates below. Tickets are available now here.

Aug 29 – The Clapham Grand in London, United Kingdom

Sep 12 – Le Poisson Rouge in New York City

Sep 14 – Empty Bottle in Chicago, Illinois

Sep 17 – Turf Club in St Paul, Minnesota

Sep 18 – Summerfest 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Moore will also star as the headlining act for Rockaway Beach’s Grand Day Out in London this August.

Moore dropped his seventh solo studio album, By The Fire, last September. In our 8/10 review of the record, we said: “Like anyone with almost 40 years of adventuring behind them, Moore’s music is now more about the deep, nuanced dig into established territory than striking out to plant a flag someplace new, plus exploring different contexts for his signature sound through continued collaboration.”