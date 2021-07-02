Subscribe
Thurston Moore announces North American tour dates for September 2021

Moore’s social media posts suggest his backing band might be a bit different this time around

By Cillian Breathnach
Thurston Moore
Credit: Tabatha Fireman / Getty Images

Thurston Moore has announced dates for a brief tour in September which kicks off with one show in London before heading over to the US.

Moore announced the tour on social media, but has been cryptic about who will be joining him onstage at the shows apart from fellow ex-Sonic Youth drummer, Steve Shelley.

The posts suggest the guitarist’s usual touring backing band – consisting of My Bloody Valentine’s Debbie Googe on bass and Nøught’s James Sedwards on guitar – could include a change in members.

“New York state of mind September 12 2021 with Steve Shelley and ? serenades of car horns and concrete rumbling subway soliloquies,” he wrote in one post.

Posted by Thurston Moore on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

You can see the full list of tour dates below. Tickets are available now here.

  • Aug 29 – The Clapham Grand in London, United Kingdom
  • Sep 12 – Le Poisson Rouge in New York City
  • Sep 14 – Empty Bottle in Chicago, Illinois
  • Sep 17 – Turf Club in St Paul, Minnesota
  • Sep 18 – Summerfest 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Moore will also star as the headlining act for Rockaway Beach’s Grand Day Out in London this August.

Moore dropped his seventh solo studio album, By The Fire, last September. In our 8/10 review of the record, we said: “Like anyone with almost 40 years of adventuring behind them, Moore’s music is now more about the deep, nuanced dig into established territory than striking out to plant a flag someplace new, plus exploring different contexts for his signature sound through continued collaboration.”

Nirvana, Paul McCartney, Amy Winehouse, Altın Gün, Sly Stone, Grateful Dead, The Jam, Will Sergeant, Rodney Crowell, Sparks, Rodrigo Amarante, Lump, Jakob Dylan and PJ Harvey
