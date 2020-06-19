Thurston Moore announces new album, By The Fire

Sonic Youth co-founder Thurston Moore has announced that he’ll release his seventh solo album, By The Fire, via his own Daydream Library Series label on September 25.

It features Deb Googe (My Bloody Valentine) on bass and backing vocals, Jon Leidecker aka ‘Wobbly’ (of Negativland) on electronics, James Sedwards on guitar, and Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley alternating on drums with Jem Doulton.

“By The Fire is music in flames,” declares a missive from the label. “2020 is our time for radical change and collective awareness and Thurston Moore has written nine songs of enlightenment, released to a world on fire. Taking a cue from Albert Ayler’s ‘music is the healing force of the universe’, this recording offers songs as flames of rainbow energy, where the power of love becomes our call. These are love songs in a time where creativity is our dignity, our demonstration against the forces of oppression. By The Fire is a gathering, a party of peace — songs in the heat of the moment.”

A single, “Hashish”, will be released digitally tomorrow (June 20) to mark the summer solstice.