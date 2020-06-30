This Is The Kit announce new album, Off Off On

This Is The Kit have announced that their fifth album Off Off On will be released by Rough Trade on October 23.

Watch a video for the single “This Is What You Did” below:

Advertisement

“It’s a bit of a panic attack song,” explains Kate Stables. “The negative voices of other people that are your own voice. Or are they? Hard to say when you’re in this kind of a place. How to get out of this place? Needing to get outside more. Cosmically topical what with these recent days of inside all the time. Knowing the things, you should do because they’re good for you and make you feel better but for some reason you still stay inside and fester in your own self-doubt and regret and self-loathing. Fun times! We all get into negative mind loops sometimes. Especially when you’re not getting the fresh air and outside time you need to stay healthy.”

Off Off On was recorded at Real World Studios with Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman and Muzz. Alongside Stables, the band includes Rozi Plain (bass/vocals), Neil Smith (guitar), Jesse D Vernon (guitar/keyboards) and Jamie Whitby-Coles (drums/vocals).

This Is The Kit will play a couple of in-store gigs to launch the album, and have also announced a proper show at London’s Royal Albert Hall for next year. Dates below:

October 22 – Banquet Records Instore (London)

October 24 – (lunchtime) – Pie & Vinyl Instore (Portsmouth)

October 24 – (evening) – Resident Music Instore (Brighton)

April 1 – Royal Albert Hall (London)