Thin Lizzy announce Vagabonds Of The Western World 50th anniversary deluxe edition

Thin Lizzy‘s album Vagabonds Of The Western World is being celebrated with a 50th anniversary deluxe edition, released on November 17.

The album will be reissued on deluxe CD and LP sets featuring rarities, radio sessions, unreleased music, rare photos, extensive sleevenotes and memorabilia. You can pre-order it by clicking here.

The tracklisting is:

CD ONE

VAGABONDS OF THE WESTERN WORLD

Mama Nature Said

The Hero And The Madman

Slow Blues

The Rocker

Vagabond Of The Western World

Little Girl In Bloom

Gonna Creep Up On You

A Song For While I’m Away

Whiskey In The Jar

Black Boys On The Corner (Single B-Side)

Randolph’s Tango (Single A-Side)

Broken Dreams (Single B-Side)

The Rocker (Single A-Side edit)

Here I Go Again (Single B-Side)

A Ride In The Lizzymobile (Single B- Side)

CD TWO

RADIO SESSIONS

JOHN PEEL SESSION NOVEMBER 28, 1972

Whiskey In The Jar

Suicide

Black Boys On The Corner

RTE RADIO EIREANN SESSION

1969 Rock Suicide

Broken Dreams

Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows

JOHN PEEL SESSION AUGUST 7, 1973

Vagabond of the Western World

Gonna Creep Up On You

Little Girl in Bloom

JOHN PEEL SESSION AUGUST 16, 1973

Randolph’s Tango

The Rocker

Slow Blues

BOB HARRIS SESSION SEPTEMBER 17, 1973

Randolph’s Tango

Little Girl in Bloom

The Rocker

CD THREE:

LIVE, RARITIES, DEMOS & OUTTAKES

RADIO ONE IN CONCERT PARIS THEATRE JULY 26, 1973

The Rocker

Thing’s Ain’t Working Out Down At The Farm

Slow Blues

Gonna Creep Up On You

Suicide

The Rocker (Take 1 Instrumental)

Little Girl In Bloom (Take 3)

Gonna Creep Up On You (Take 2 Instrumental)

Slow Blues (Take 2 Instrumental)

Here I Go Again (Extended Version)

Suicide (gtr Needles And Pins Jam) (Lynott)

Whiskey In The Jar (Alternate Mix Extended Version)

Black Boys On The Corner (Alternate Mix)

Gonna Creep Up On You (Acetate)

Baby’s Been Messin’ (Acetate)

BLU-RAY:

VAGABONDS OF THE WESTERN WORLD

ATMOS MIX / 5.1 MIX / STEREO MIX

Mama Nature Said

The Hero And The Madman

Slow Blues

The Rocker

Vagabond Of The Western World

Little Girl In Bloom

Gonna Creep Up On You

A Song For While I’m Away

BONUS ATMOS MIXES

Whiskey In Jar (Single A-Side)

Black Boys On The Corner (Single B-Side)

Randolph’s Tango (Single A-Side)

Broken Dreams (Single B-Side)

The Rocker (Single A-Side Edit)

Here I Go Again (Single B-Side)

A Ride In The Lizzymobile (Single B-Side)

Whiskey In The Jar (Full Version)