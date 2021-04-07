The Yardbirds’ Roger The Engineer gets Super Deluxe Edition

The Yardbirds’ landmark 1966 self-titled album – commonly known as Roger The Engineer, after guitarist Chris Dreja’s cover drawing of recording engineer Roger Cameron – will be reissued in Super Deluxe format by Demon on May 28.

The 3CD+2LP+7” box set features both the mono and stereo versions of the album, remastered by Phil Kinrade at Alchemy Mastering at AIR, overseen by Yardbirds bassist and original album co-producer Paul Samwell-Smith.

“Remastering this album has been a joy,” says Samwell-Smith. “To hear the tracks sounding just as we heard them all those years ago while we were recording them – energetic, edgy, and in your face – is an unexpected treat. In 1966, it was a rare and exciting opportunity to be given a recording studio for five days and allowed to experiment. That excitement still shows.”

The package also includes a CD of newly remastered non-album singles, rare alternate versions and a previously unreleased early mix of “Turn Into Earth”. It comes with a 24-page 12” booklet which includes rare memorabilia and photographs, an exclusive introduction by Jeff Beck, testimonials by Thurston Moore and MC5’s Wayne Kramer, plus an extensive essay and track-by-track liner notes by David French based on new interviews with Jimmy Page, Paul Samwell-Smith, Jim McCarty and Simon Napier-Bell.

The box also contains a newly remastered version of The Yardbirds’ subsequent 7” single “Happenings Ten Years Time Ago”, which featured Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones.

Peruse the full tracklisting below and pre-order the box set – including an indies exclusive coloured vinyl edition – here.

CD 1- Yardbirds [Mono Version]

1. Lost Women

2. Over, Under, Sideways, Down

3. The Nazz Are Blue

4. I Can’t Make Your Way

5. Rack My Mind

6. Farewell

7. Hot House Of Omagararshid

8. Jeff’s Boogie

9. He’s Always There

10. Turn Into Earth

11. What Do You Want

12. Ever Since The World Began

CD 2 – Yardbirds [Stereo Version]

1. Lost Women

2. Over, Under, Sideways, Down

3. The Nazz Are Blue

4. I Can’t Make Your Way

5. Rack My Mind

6. Farewell

7. Hot House Of Omagararshid

8. Jeff’s Boogie

9. He’s Always There

10. Turn Into Earth

11. What Do You Want

12. Ever Since The World Began

CD 3 – 1966 Studio Recordings

1. Mr. Zero – Keith Relf

2. Knowing – Keith Relf

3. Hot House Of Omagararshid (Alternate Mono Mix)

4. He’s Always There (Alternate Stereo Mix)

5. Turn Into Earth (Early Mix)

6. Turn Into Earth (Vocal Track)

7. Turn Into Earth (Alternate Stereo Mix)

8. Ever Since The World Began (Vocal Track)

9. I Can’t Make Your Way (Alternate Stereo Mix)

10. Great Shakes Commercial (Version 1)

11. Great Shakes Commercial (Version 2)

12. Shapes In My Mind (Version 1) – Keith Relf

13. Shapes In My Mind (Version 2) – Keith Relf

14. Happenings Ten Years Time Ago

15. Psycho Daisies

16. Stroll On

LP 1 – Yardbirds [Mono Version]

Side One

1. Lost Women

2. Over, Under, Sideways, Down

3. The Nazz Are Blue

4. I Can’t Make Your Way

5. Rack My Mind

6. Farewell

Side Two

1. Hot House Of Omagararshid

2. Jeff’s Boogie

3. He’s Always There

4. Turn Into Earth

5. What Do You Want

6. Ever Since The World Began

LP 2 – Yardbirds [Stereo Version]

Side One

1. Lost Women

2. Over, Under, Sideways, Down

3. The Nazz Are Blue

4. I Can’t Make Your Way

5. Rack My Mind

6. Farewell

Side Two

1. Hot House Of Omagararshid

2. Jeff’s Boogie

3. He’s Always There

4. Turn Into Earth

5. What Do You Want

6. Ever Since The World Began

7” Single – Happenings Ten Years Time Ago

Side A

Happenings Ten Years Time Ago

Side B

Psycho Daisies