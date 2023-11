The Rolling Stones announce tour dates for 2024

The Rolling Stones have announced a brand-new tour for 2024.

The Hackney Diamonds tour will play at 16 cities across North America and Canada, beginning on April 28 in Houston, Texas.

The Stones last toured America in 2021, during the No Filter tour. After opening the tour at Houston’s NRG Stadium, they will visit Las Vegas, Glendale, East Rutherford, Seattle, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Santa Clara. The Stones will also perform at this year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Full tour intinerary is below.

Sunday, April 28, 2024 – ​​NRG Stadium, ​​​Houston, TX

Thursday, May 2, 2024​​ – Jazz Fest, ​​​New Orleans, LA

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 – ​​​State Farm Stadium​​, Glendale, AZ

Saturday, May 11, 2024​​ – Allegiant Stadium, ​​Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, May 15, 2024​​ – Lumen Field​​​, Seattle, WA

Thursday, May 23, 2024​​ – MetLife Stadium, ​​East Rutherford, NJ

Thursday, May 30, 2024​​ – Gillette Stadium, ​​Foxboro, MA

Monday, June 3, 2024 – ​​​Camping World Stadium​, Orlando, FL

Friday, June 7, 2024​​​ – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ​Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 – ​​Lincoln Financial Field, ​​Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 15, 2024​​ – Cleveland Browns Stadium, ​Cleveland, OH

Thursday, June 20, 2024​​ – Empower Field at Mile High​, Denver, CO

Thursday, June 27, 2024 – ​​Soldier Field, ​​​Chicago, IL

Friday, July 5, 2024​​​ – BC Place, ​​​Vancouver, BC

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 – ​​SoFi Stadium​​​, Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 – ​​Levi’s® Stadium, ​​Santa Clara, CA