Subscribe
News

The Rolling Stones announce first tour dates for 2020

Their No Filter tour starts up again

Michael Bonner
Credit: J.Rose

Trending Now

FeaturesRob Hughes - 0

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie on Peter Green: “Every guitar player adores him”

The latest issue of Uncut celebrates the mercurial guitarist – and discovers what he's up to now
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Introducing… Sounds Of The New West Volume 5

The 15-track CD is free with Uncut this month
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

The 2nd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Now we're getting deeper into January, things are hotting up for new releases. Very pleased to have Margo Price...
Read more

The Rolling Stones have announced their first shows of 2020.

The band’s No Filter tour will return to North America for a 15 city run in 2020.

The dates kick off on May 8 at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego and will bring The Stones back to Vancouver, Austin, Louisville, Cleveland, St. Louis, Charlotte and Tampa. The No Filter tour will also make stops in Minneapolis, Nashville, Dallas, Buffalo, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Atlanta.

Advertisement

Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. For ticketing information, please visit www.rollingstones.com

The tour dates are:

May 8, 2020
San Diego, CA: SDCCU Stadium

May 12, 2020
Vancouver, BC: BC Place

May 16, 2020
Minneapolis, MN: U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20, 2020
Nashville, TN: Nissan Stadium

Advertisement

May 24, 2020
Austin, TX: Circuit of The Americas

May 29, 2020
Dallas, TX: Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6, 2020
Buffalo, NY: New Era Field

June 10, 2020
Detroit, MI: Ford Field

June 14, 2020
Louisville, KY: Cardinal Stadium

June 19, 2020
Cleveland, OH: FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23, 2020
Pittsburgh, PA: Heinz Field

June 27, 2020
St. Louis, MO: The Dome at America’s Center

July 1, 2020
Charlotte, NC: Bank of America Stadium

July 5, 2020
Tampa, FL: Raymond James Stadium

July 9, 2020
Atlanta, GA: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement
Album

Bill Fay – Countless Branches

0
Simple and profound piano-and-voice reflections from resurrected London songwriter
Read more
Features

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie on Peter Green: “Every guitar player adores him”

Rob Hughes - 0
The latest issue of Uncut celebrates the mercurial guitarist – and discovers what he's up to now
Read more
Features

Robert Wyatt: “Supporting Hendrix was very scary!”

Sam Richards - 0
As he turns 75, the national treasure revisits his Soft Machine days in Uncut
Read more
Features

Mike Campbell talks Fleetwood Mac and new band, The Dirty Knobs

Graeme Thomson - 0
"I always thought, if the Heartbreakers retire then I’ll do my band – so now I’m doing it and I’m having a blast"
Read more

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.