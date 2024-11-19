The Pogues will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their Rum Sodomy & the Lash album with a run of shows in May 2025.

Say original members James Fearnley, Jem Finer and Spider Stacy, “After the uproarious bash which was the 40th anniversary of our first record, Red Roses for Me, in 2024, we wanted to do it again, but with Rum Sodomy & the Lash.”

A ticket pre-sale will be available on Wednesday, November 20 for fans who sign up here by 5pm, November 19. A general ticket sale will commence on Friday, November 22 at 9:30am local time. Click here for tickets. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

May 1 – O2 Academy, Leeds

May 2 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

May 3 – O2 Academy, Brixton, London

May 6 – Barrowland, Glasgow

May 7 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

May 8 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle