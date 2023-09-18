The National surprise release new album, Laugh Track

The National have surprise released a new album, Laugh Track.

The 12-track album is a companion to and features material originally started in the same sessions as First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, which was released by 4AD in April.

Laugh Track features guest appearances by Phoebe Bridgers and Rosanne Cash, as well as the Bon Iver collaboration “Weird Goodbyes”, which was released as a standalone track in August 2022.

You can hear “Deep End (Paul’s in Pieces)” below.

The tracklisting for Laugh Track is:

Alphabet City

Deep End (Paul’s in Pieces)

Weird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)

Turn Off the House

Dreaming

Laugh Track (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Space Invader

Hornets

Coat on a Hook

Tour Manager

Crumble (feat. Rosanne Cash)

Smoke Detector

The National’s upcoming tour dates are:

September 21 – Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena *

September 23 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena *

September 24 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena *

September 26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace * SOLD OUT

September 27 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace * SOLD OUT

September 29 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome ^ SOLD OUT

September 30 – Berlin, DE – Max-Schmeling-Halle ^ SOLD OUT

October 1 – Munich, DE – Zenith ^

October 4 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center ^

October 5 – Porto, PT – Super Bock Arena ^ SOLD OUT

October 6 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno ^ SOLD OUT

October 7 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno ^

November 10 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium %

November 11 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre %

November 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre %

November 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium %

November 16 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater %

November 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center %

November 18 – Houston, TX – Lawn at White Oak %

November 19 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

February 28, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage ~

March 1, 2024 – Sydney, Australia – Aware Super Theatre ~

March 5, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl ~

March 9, 2024 – Perth, Australia – Kings Park & Botanic Garden ~

Support:

*Soccer Mommy

^ Bartees Strange

% Hand Habits

~ Very Special Guests Fleet Foxes, Annie Hamilton

