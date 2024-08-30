Subscribe
The Cure to release new songs for environmental charity

"And Nothing Is Forever" and "I Can Never Say Goodbye" will appear as a double A-side 12"

By Michael Bonner

The Cure will release live versions of two two new songs as a double A-Side 12″ for climate charity Earth Percent. Find details on how to get “And Nothing Is Forever” and “I Can Never Say Goodbye” below.

Released via Naked Record Club – a label that releases limited edition records on sustainable vinyl – The Cure – Novembre: Live in France 2022 was recorded during the band’s Shows Of A Lost World tour.

And Nothing Is Forever” was recorded live in Montpellier at the Sud de France Arena on November 8, 2022, while “I Can Never Say Goodbye” was recorded live in Toulouse, Zénith, on November 13, 2022.

Records 1-100 will be signed by Robert Smith and will be available via The Cure’s website. Meanwhile, numbers 101 – 5,000 will be available exclusively from Naked Record Club Store here.

The Cure and Naked Record Club will donate 100% net profits from sales of this record to the climate charity Earth Percent, which was founded by Brian Eno.

Says Eno, “I’d like to thank The Cure and NAKED Record Club – both true innovators – for their generous support of vital climate projects through the release of ‘The Cure – Novembre: Live In France 2022.’ It’s a powerful example of how the music community can work together to build a better world.”

