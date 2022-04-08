The Chemical Brothers announce 25th anniversary edition of Dig Your Own Hole

The Chemical Brothers have announced an expanded, anniversary edition of their second record Dig Your Own Hole.
Originally released on April 7 in 1997, Dig You Own Hole features two UK Number One singles (“Block Rockin’ Beats” and “Setting Sun”) and went on to top the UK album charts as well as sell over half a million copies in the United States.
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the band are releasing a special, three-LP vinyl reissue on July 29 (limited to 1997 and available here) alongside both a CD and digital release.
The reissue will feature the original album, alongside five new tracks. The first of which, a demo of “Elektrobank”, is out now. Check it out below.
The other tracks include a previously unreleased recording of “Cylinders” as well as alternate mixes of “It Doesn’t Matter”, “Where Do I Begin” and a version of “Don’t Stop The Rock”, titled “I Love Tekno”. The bonus tracks will each be released digitally over the coming weeks.
It’s also been confirmed that The Chemical Brothers are currently working on the follow up to 2019’s No Geography.
The band will also be appearing at a host of festivals this summer, including a headline set at All Points East and Bristol’s new Forwards event as well as their own gig at York’s Castle Howard. Tickets are available here and their complete schedule is as follows:
JUNE
16 – O Son Do Camino Festival, Santiago de Compostela, Spain
18 – Sonar Festival, Barcelona, Spain
23 – Musgrave Park, Cork, Ireland
26 – Castle Howard, York, UK
JULY
02 – Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland
07 – Urban Park, Milan, Italy
08 – Rock in Roma, Rome, Italy
09 – Bologna Sonic Park, Bologna, Italy
10 – Musilac Festival, Aix-Les-Bains, France
16 – Gurtenfesitval, Berne, Switzerland
30 – Suikerrock, Tienen, Belgium
AUGUST
20 – All Points East, London, UK
27 – Connect, Edinburgh, UK
SEPTEMBER
02 – Cala Mijas, Malaga, Spain
04 – Forwards, Bristol, UK