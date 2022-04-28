The B-52’s announce North American farewell tour

The B-52’s have announced details of a North American farewell tour – see the full list of dates below.
- ORDER NOW: Miles Davis is on the cover in the latest issue of Uncut
- READ MORE: The B-52s on ‘Rock Lobster’: “There’s not any songs like it!”
The band, best known for their hits “Love Shack” and “Rock Lobster”, formed in October 1976 over a shared flaming volcano cocktail at the Hunan Chinese Restaurant. They released their self-titled debut album in 1979, produced by Chris Blackwell via Island Records.
Back in 2019, they played a summer farewell tour in the UK, after celebrating their 40th anniversary the year prior by co-headlining a North American tour with Boy George & Culture Club and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey.
The new tour dates begin in Seattle in August and will see The B-52’s supported by The Tubes and KC & The Sunshine Band.
Check out the full list of dates below, and buy tickets here.
AUGUST 2022
22 – Seattle, McCaw Hall *
SEPTEMBER 2022
29 – Mashantucket, Foxwoods Casino ^
30 – Boston, MGM Music Hall ^
OCTOBER 2022
1 – Washington DC, The Anthem ^
7 – Chicago, Chicago Theatre ^
13 – New York, Beacon Theatre ^
14 – New York, Beacon Theatre ^
15 – Atlantic City, Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino ^
19 – Las Vegas, The Venetian Theatre
21 – Las Vegas, The Venetian Theatre
22 – Las Vegas, The Venetian Theatre
28 – San Francisco, The Masonic Auditorium *
29 – San Francisco, The Masonic Auditorium *
NOVEMBER
4 – Los Angeles, YouTube Theater ^
11 – Atlanta, The Fox Theatre ^
*with The Tubes
^with KC & The Sunshine Band
Back in 2015, The B-52’s Kate Pierson released a debut solo album featuring a song co-written by The Strokes‘ Nick Valensi and Sia.
The new wave icons released their last studio album, Funplex, in 2008. Their self-titled debut came out in 1979.