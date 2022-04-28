Subscribe
The B-52’s announce North American farewell tour

The run of dates take place this autumn

By Will Richards
The B-52s
The B-52's performing live in 2019. Image: Adrián Monroy / Medios y Media / Getty Images.

The B-52’s have announced details of a North American farewell tour – see the full list of dates below.

The band, best known for their hits “Love Shack” and “Rock Lobster”, formed in October 1976 over a shared flaming volcano cocktail at the Hunan Chinese Restaurant. They released their self-titled debut album in 1979, produced by Chris Blackwell via Island Records.

Back in 2019, they played a summer farewell tour in the UK, after celebrating their 40th anniversary the year prior by co-headlining a North American tour with Boy George & Culture Club and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey.

The new tour dates begin in Seattle in August and will see The B-52’s supported by The Tubes and KC & The Sunshine Band.

Check out the full list of dates below, and buy tickets here.

AUGUST 2022
22 – Seattle, McCaw Hall *

SEPTEMBER 2022
29 – Mashantucket, Foxwoods Casino ^
30 – Boston, MGM Music Hall ^

OCTOBER 2022
1 – Washington DC, The Anthem ^
7 – Chicago, Chicago Theatre ^
13 – New York, Beacon Theatre ^
14 – New York, Beacon Theatre ^
15 – Atlantic City, Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino ^
19 – Las Vegas, The Venetian Theatre
21 – Las Vegas, The Venetian Theatre
22 – Las Vegas, The Venetian Theatre
28 – San Francisco, The Masonic Auditorium *
29 – San Francisco, The Masonic Auditorium *

NOVEMBER
4 – Los Angeles, YouTube Theater ^
11 – Atlanta, The Fox Theatre ^

*with The Tubes
^with KC & The Sunshine Band

Back in 2015, The B-52’s Kate Pierson released a debut solo album featuring a song co-written by The Strokes‘ Nick Valensi and Sia.

The new wave icons released their last studio album, Funplex, in 2008. Their self-titled debut came out in 1979.

Originally published on NME
