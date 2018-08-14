Television’s Marquee Moon gets deluxe vinyl reissue

2xLP set includes "Little Johnny Jewel" plus out-takes

The deluxe version of Television’s classic album Marquee Moon will be released on vinyl for the first time on October 2.

Pressed on blue vinyl, the first disc features the original album while the second disc features four out-takes and alternate versions, plus the full-length version of single “Little Johnny Jewel”.

These tracks were originally included on the 2003 CD reissue of Marquee Moon but several of them have never been released on vinyl before.

See the full tracklisting below:



LP1 (Original Album)

Side one

‘See No Evil’

‘Venus’

‘Friction’

‘Marquee Moon’

Side two

‘Elevation’

‘Guiding Light’

‘Prove It’

‘Torn Curtain’

LP2 (Bonus Tracks)

Side three

‘Little Johnny Jewel’ (Parts 1 & 2)

‘See No Evil’ (Alternate Version)

‘Friction’ (Alternate Version)

Side four:

‘Marquee Moon’ (Alternate Version)

‘Untitled’ (Instrumental)

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The October 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jimi Hendrix on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Spiritualized, Aretha Franklin, Richard Thompson, Soft Cell, Pink Floyd, Candi Staton, Garcia Peoples, Beach Boys, Mudhoney, Big Red Machine and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Beak>, Low, Christine And The Queens, Marissa Nadler and Eric Bachman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.