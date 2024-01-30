Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense to tour UK cinemas

The new 4K restoration is also coming on Blu-ray

UK tour dates have been announced for the 4K restoration of Talking Heads‘ Stop Making Sense.

Jonathan Demme’s beloved concert film, shot in December 1983, played in American cinemas last year, with David Byrne, Jerry Harrison, Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz reuniting to support this new edition.

According to Variety, the 4K restoration will return to American cinemas from January 27, as well as venues in Canada and the UK, ahead of the film’s impending 40th anniversary.

Tickets and venue details can be found here. The first performance takes place on Friday, February 2, at the Electric Palace in Hastings. The film plays at the Prince Charles in London on February 24, March 30, April 27 and May 25.

Meanwhile, a Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray is available for pre-order now from the distributor’s site here.

You can read more about Talking Heads in the next issue of Uncut…