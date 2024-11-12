Pre-order Armageddon In A Summer Dress here Sunny War returns with a new album, Armageddon In A Summer Dress, which is due on February 21 from New West Records. You can hear the first track from the album below: "Walking Contradiction" featuring Steve Ignorant from Crass. THE REVIEW OF...
Sunny War returns with a new album, Armageddon In A Summer Dress, which is due on February 21 from New West Records.
You can hear the first track from the album below: “Walking Contradiction” featuring Steve Ignorant from Crass.
Armageddon In A Summer Dress follows on from 2023’s Anarchist Gospel and was produced by Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Hurray for the Riff Raff) and features guest appearances by Valerie June, X‘s John Doe of X, Tré Burt, the Raconteurs‘ Jack Lawrence, Kyshona Armstrong and John James Tourville of the Deslondes as well as Ignorant.
The tracklsting for Armageddon In A Summer Dress is:
One Way Train
Bad Times
Rise
Ghosts
Walking Contradiction (feat. Steve Ignorant)
Cry Baby (feat. Valerie June)
No One Calls Me Baby
Scornful Heart (feat. Tré Burt)
Gone Again (feat. John Doe)
Lay Your Body
Debbie Downer
