Sunny War returns with a new album, Armageddon In A Summer Dress, which is due on February 21 from New West Records.

You can hear the first track from the album below: “Walking Contradiction” featuring Steve Ignorant from Crass.

Advertisement

THE REVIEW OF 2024, NICK CAVE, ALICE COLTRANE, ELVIS COSTELLO, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, CASSANDRA JENKINS AND MORE STAR IN THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER A COPY HERE!

Armageddon In A Summer Dress follows on from 2023’s Anarchist Gospel and was produced by Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Hurray for the Riff Raff) and features guest appearances by Valerie June, X‘s John Doe of X, Tré Burt, the Raconteurs‘ Jack Lawrence, Kyshona Armstrong and John James Tourville of the Deslondes as well as Ignorant.

The tracklsting for Armageddon In A Summer Dress is:

Advertisement

One Way Train

Bad Times

Rise

Ghosts

Walking Contradiction (feat. Steve Ignorant)

Cry Baby (feat. Valerie June)

No One Calls Me Baby

Scornful Heart (feat. Tré Burt)

Gone Again (feat. John Doe)

Lay Your Body

Debbie Downer

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.