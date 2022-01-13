Sufjan Stevens, The Shins, Iron & Wine sing backing vocals on Rosie Thomas’ new Björk cover

Sufjan Stevens, The Shins and Iron & Wine all feature on Rosie Thomas’ new cover of Björk’s “All Is Full Of Love” – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The track is part of Thomas’ Lullabies For Parents series, which collates multimedia including music, podcasts, videos, essays and more in “an attempt to reach out to parents and help them self-soothe”.

The indie all-stars recruited by the Nashville-based musician provide backing vocals on the new version of Björk’s 1997 track. The original was first released on the Icelandic star’s third album Homogenic before being released as a single in 1999.

Thomas’ version strips back the original song’s beats and harp ripples in favour of layering vocals and piano to create something tranquil and reassuring. Listen to it below now.

As well as Stevens, The Shins and Iron & Wine, the new take on “All Is Full Of Love” also features vocals from Alexi Murdoch, The Head And The Heart’s Charity Theilen, The Lone Bellow’s Kanene Pipkin, William Fitzsimmons, Dawn Landes, Audrey Assad, Leigh Nash, Denison Witmer, Josh Ottum, Beau Jennings, Kyshona Armstrong, Kevin Brace, Buster Shoop, Alvie Shoop and Jeff Shoop.

Lullabies For Parents will be released on April 4 and can be pre-ordered on Thomas’ Bandcamp page now. Watch a full trailer for the project below.