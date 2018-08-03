Sub Pop have designed their own aeroplane

The Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 is now flying from Seattle

As part of Sub Pop’s 30th anniversary celebrations, the legendary Seattle label have partnered with Alaska Airlines to redesign one of their Boeing 737-800 passenger jets.

The plane departed on its maiden flight from Seattle-Tacoma airport this week. You can see the design above.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sub Pop to bring two iconic Seattle brands together in the skies,” said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of brand marketing and advertising. “This partnership brings together two independent, local brands that are committed to doing things a little differently.”

Sub Pop’s co-president and founder Jonathan Poneman added: “The jet’s wrapping makes it look like a Sub Pop musician’s instrument case, only in much better condition.”

Sub Pop’s free 30th anniversary festival SPF30 takes place next weekend (August 10-11) in Seattle, featuring Mudhoney, The Afghan Whigs, Wolf Parade, Father John Misty, Beach House and more.

